DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - God's Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for donations to provide children in its shelter with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.
Dan Watkins, Executive Director, said God's Shelter of Love would like monetary donations so mothers can go with staff to pick out gifts for their kids.
"We want to try to create normalcy," he said.
God's Shelter of Love provides a safe and warm place to stay for women and children in Decatur. At one of the shelters, this year, 86 different women walked through doors. Watkins said the startling number of his was the number of children who sought a warm place to stay.
"We are over 50 kids. That's a startling one. I'm going into my 5th year at God's Shelter of Love and early we would have some kids, but just not that significant amount of kids we have now."
Watkins said the community has always been very supportive of God's Shelter of Love and its mission. He hopes people this holiday will consider donating.
"We know how rough the streets of Decatur are and we are just in a place to provide a safe bed, a laundry facility, and a hot meal. We hope to provide a sense of normalcy at Christmas."
Watkins shared with WAND, earlier in 2022 a child living at the shelter was thrown a birthday party. He said that was the child's first time having a birthday party.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.