On Saturday, Sept. 14 WAND will help area shelters get adoptable pets into loving and caring homes.
During this four-plus hour event, shelters will take applications for adoptable pets – offering great advice on what type of pets will work well in your home, and some will offer lower adoption fees.
Below is a list of participating shelters in central Illinois:
- Champaign County Humane Society
- Hours - Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 2 – 7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays: 11 am – 5 pm
Closed Tuesdays and major holidays
- Vermilion County Adoption Center
- Hours - Village Mall 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month - 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Animal Shelter 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each Month - 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Effingham County Humane Society
- Hours - Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Coles County Animal Shelter
- Hours - Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Saturday - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Closed Sunday
- Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Hours - Monday thru Friday - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Humane Society Decatur and Macon County
- Hours - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday Closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and major holidays
- Hudson Halfway House - Decatur
- Contact for appointments.
- Sangamon County Animal Control
- Hours Monday-Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- Protecting Animal Welfare Society - Jacksonville
- Contact for appointments.
