CTSLogo_Horz_Black.png

On Saturday, Sept. 14 WAND will help area shelters get adoptable pets into loving and caring homes.

During this four-plus hour event, shelters will take applications for adoptable pets – offering great advice on what type of pets will work well in your home, and some will offer lower adoption fees. 

Below is a list of participating shelters in central Illinois: 

Clear the Shelter's is Sponsored by the following companies: 

BOB RIDINGS FAMILY OF DEALERSHIPS LOGO.png
OSF Childrens Hospital.png

                                 

Tags