CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - With the help of an anonymous donor, the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office and Clinton Police Department were able to bless people in the community with gift cards.
Sheriff Mike Walker said right before Thanksgiving he was approached by a community member who wanted to make an anonymous donation to the sheriff's office and police department. Sheriff Walker said the donor gave $1,000 to each department to buy 20 $50 gifts cards to handout to people in the community.
"He doesn't care how they are handed out or who they are handed out too, just as long as they are handed out to people we feel are deserving."
Each DeWitt County deputy was given 2 gift cards to handout to someone in the community. Sgt. Brandon Hardwick said it was a great opportunity to law enforcement officers to make a connection with people in the community.
"It's been great to talk with the community and build relationships," he said.
Sheirff Walker said he had one deputy hand their gift to a local mother who was deserving of it. When the sheriff told the anonymous donor about the story about the mother, the anonymous donor made another contribution to her and her family.
