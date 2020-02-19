DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois business is working to promote healthy hair in the community.
Roots n' Edges in Decatur is a black owned beauty supply stores that specializes in natural hair products for all hair types. Owner, Felicia Wills said the journey to opening the store started four to five years ago when she went natural.
"I did research, because not knowing what products work best in my hair to get it to be soft, curly, have a good texture and just manageable."
During her journey to healthy natural hair, Wills recalls people in the community approaching her and asking questions about her hair.
"I thought, wow, we don't have something in our town that will help women discover that their hair is beautiful naturally and the types of products that will bring that beauty out."
Wills said she always had a dream of starting her own business and with the questions she got about her hair, she felt this was the best store to bring to Decatur.
However, it wasn't just owning her own business, Wills wanted to create something for her family that they could invest in and pass down. Her daughter Jalicia Wills works alongside her in the store.
"Being able to help with it, because most people really don't get jobs at like nine and so I'm lucky to be in this situation like having a job at nine," said Jalicia.
The store offers products for men and women. Wills said it was important to create a space for everyone to promote healthy hair, whether someone uses a protective style or natural style.
"All of our products are pretty much natural care products, which means they are free of harmful chemicals for your hair."
Wills wants everyone to know and understand that all hair is beautiful, but it's important to maintain it and keep it looking and feeling great.
"All of us were created in our own natural beauty," she said. "I just want all women to know you are beautiful as you are, whether you choose to do a protective style or not you still have to take care of the hair you are protecting."
Wills wants to thank her family, friends, community and customers for the support. Root n' Edges also features locally made products and gifts.
The winter hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at 985 W Pershing Suite 4D at the rear side of the Plaza. For more information you can find the store on Facebook or contact 217-706-5394.