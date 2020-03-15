DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It is a real-life version of Supermarket Sweep with shoppers getting anything and everything they can.
‘They’re just buying it all out,” South Shores Kroger shopper Steve Oyler said Sunday evening.
Oyler told WAND-TV he had to travel to multiple stores to get check the items off his grocery list and while shopping he found empty shelves in nearly every isle at every store.
"Earlier today at Walmart there wasn't anything on the shelves,” Oyler said.
Shoppers across Central Illinois found themselves in similar situations.
“I am a little shocked by how bare some of the shelves are in there,” Nick King said. "We have 5 children at home so we are just trying to keep food on the shelves."
King and Oyler aren’t panicking. Both said they are only buying what they need, something Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more people need to do.
"I want people to know that Illinois' food supply and food chain is among the strongest and I am committed to keep it that way as this situation," Pritzker said.
Following his announcement, he was closing all bars and restaurants, the Governor urged caution in an effort to keep the shelves stocked.
"We need the people of Illinois to help us here too,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Please do not stock up or hoard food. Buy what you need. Be reasonable. Think of your friends and neighbors. There is enough food to go around.”
The Illinois Manufacturer Association said it has confidence in the state’s food supply.
When it comes to what you should stock up on, experts say to focus on a two-week supply and purchase things like canned vegetables, beans and fruit, but watch the sugar. You can also buy frozen goods, especially meats along with pasta and cereals.