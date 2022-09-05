SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is urging people to donate.
According to the American Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S.
Tiffani Jackson, a local journalist with the State Journal-Register, is one of those thousands of Americans who live with the disease.
"It was hard for me to dream big at first, but when I received my first blood transfusion that was when I was like ok, maybe there is hope."
Sickle cell is one of the most common blood disorders in the U.S. It is an inherited red blood disorder that can cause acute anemia, tissue and organ damage, terrible pain and even strokes.
"Sickle cell disease disproportionately affects African-Americans and those of African descent," said Carmen Perry, Sickle Cell Account Manager for the American Red Cross.
Jackson recalled as a young child dealing with the severe pain. She told WAND News, the pain was brought on by stress at times, and it would start at her feet and travel through her body.
"Imagine glass shattering all over your body and you are in the toughest situation. My routine would be when I'm going through a crisis, I would get rushed to a hospital."
There is no widely used cure for sickle cell disease. However, the Red Cross supports one of the most critical sickle cell treatments for all blood transfusions. For many patients, a close blood match is essential and is found in donors of the same race or similar ethnicity. According to the Red Cross, 1 in 3 African-Americans or people of African descent seem to be a match for sickle cell disease patients or those dealing with the disease.
"We want to be able to provide these critical blood transfusions that they so desperately need on a regular basis."
Jackson told WAND News she received her first blood transfusion at 12. Since then, she's received dozens.
"Once I go through the process of it and they put the blood into my body, I start feeling better," she said. "It makes my pain less."
WAND News will host a blood drive on Tuesday, September 6 at the Decatur Blood Donation Center at 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
