SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The state fair is in full swing and that means good news for local businesses. Bill Tinsley and Debbie Fry co-own three restaurants on the corner of N. 11th and Sangamon right outside of the fair.
For the 10 days the fair is in town, they see double the number of customers.
"It's a exciting week for us," said Tinsley. "We submitted and received a state fair permit which allows us to stay open until 3am for Main Gate. So we've added two outdoor tents and we had to hire a couple more bartenders are providing a bar inside and outside."
This is just one way they are changing their business model during the fair. They are also charging for parking in their parking lots. The pair see this as a perfect opportunity to increase their customer base and introduce the public to their new burbon bar, Kentucky Burn.
"Anybody that looks the right age, we ask if they have heard of the new bourbon bar and tell them to stop over after a day at the fair or, you know, after the whole fair is over, come back when you have more time," said Fry.
Just around the corner from fair's main gate is The Stadium Bar and Grill. Tom Hart, the owner said that is lunch numbers are down, but the number of people stopping by for a drink after the fair means he is making about the same amount. However, the fair has helped The Stadium gain some new patrons.
"We've had a lot of people come in and then you know, say they really liked the food they'd be back or like the atmosphere or whatever. So I think so. Probably getting some new people"
