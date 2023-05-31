(WAND) —Maroa-Forsyth's own Khadijah Abdul-Rahman tied for 12th place after making it through the seventh round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Sponsored by the the Macon/Piatt Regional Office of Education #39, Khadijah was knocked out by the word cnemis, an anatomy term that refers to the shin or tibia.
According to Scripp's website, some of the notable words Khadijah spelled correctly include yosenabe, quaternary, and hydrilla.
Her speller profile says that she would like to be a trial attorney when she grows up. Her interests include camping, hiking, tae kwon do, and weapons training.
