SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Employees at Plato's Closet in Springfield hosted a take what you need event, where members of the community could and take clothes for free.
This was part of an initiative to keep the clothes local. Normally when the store is switching for summer to winter clothes, they send donations out to national locations. But organizers said they wanted to deal with need right in Springfield.
"We wanted to see it go directly into the hands of people that needed it and just to see them get what they needed for nothing made your heart swell," said Ali Sullivan, the Store Manager.
Sullivan said she saw parents come in to get new clothes for their kids for school and young adults get clothing for the first day on the job. More than 70 people lined up for the event before it started, creating a line that went to the street.
Jade Dawson was one of the shoppers who was able to grab a few pieces of clothes from the bins. She said it was good to see the store giving back to the community.
"It takes a little bit off of the people that need stuff but don't exactly have the money to go out and buy all the name brand stuff," said Dawson.
The event also had environmental benefits as well. Sullivan said anytime clothes can get a second owner it reduces the impacts of having to make a new article of clothing.
"It's better going out to other people then just being tossed in a dumpster or being thrown out like makeup brands or name brand stores do where they just destroy their products," said Dawson.
Sullivan said seeing how much people cared about the event and how many people came out inspired the team at Plato's Closet to do the event again. She wants to expand the donation program as well so they can provide more clothes to more people.
"I didn't understand how much the need was so it's really going to put a fire under us and drive us to do our best every day to offer things at way below retail price and offer events like this," said Sullivan.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.