WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Local students are hosting a "wandraiser" for a wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit in western North Carolina.
Warrensburg-Latham High School animal science classes are collecting old mascara wands for Wands for Wildlife.
Wands for Wildlife recycles old mascara wands by using them to help remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of animals. The bristles are close together and gentle to use on the injured and orphaned wild animals receiving care.
Old wands can be donated by bringing them to the school's ag room prior to February 1.
People are asked to bring only the wand, not the makeup, and wash it with soapy water beforehand.