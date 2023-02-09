DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The national program, Poetry Out Loud, gives students a chance to expand their experience of the arts.
"As a poet myself, it's a way to speak to others using a language of the arts and I think we need a lot more of that," said Ron Lybarger, English teacher at Eisenhower High School.
Participants also gain public speaking skills, confidence, and knowledge about the history of literacy.
"As students advance through their schooling, they come to understand the power and the beauty of language," said Sheila Walk, Executive Director at the Springfield Area Arts Council.
Students across Central Illinois competed in a regional competition on Thursday. Judges attended and graded performances based on delivery. Two students from Eisenhower High School in Decatur shared how important this program is to them.
"To be a part of this program, it's definitely a privilege and an honor. It's beautiful because we're sharing the beauty of art," said Jillian Garcia, student.
"It's kind of like an eye opener. To be able to achieve your dreams in a way," said Nykeria Huff, student.
The regional competition was held at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.
"Students selected two poems and memorized them. Then they begin to perfect their performance so that they're conveying the author's intent and the recitation," said Lybarger.
Educators touch on the importance behind having programs like this available to students. Throughout this program, participants keep this form of art alive.
"Other forms of art may decay over time," said Walk. "But poetry lasts and it comes through generations. We're still reading Shakespeare."
