NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - A summer camp dedicated to serving individuals with physical and developmental disabilities is in need of workers.
Camp New Hope planned to offer a 7-week day and overnight camping opportunities for people with special needs this summer. However, the camp is in dire need of workers to help make the summer a success.
"Like so many local businesses and organizations, we are struggling to find enough staff for the camp," said Kathy Beals, Camp New Hope Board President.
Camp New Hope counselors provide support for campers. There is also a need for nurses, cooks, boat drivers and life guards.
"It takes everyone working together to make that happen," said Jenifer Bawcum, Program Director.
Camp leaders said they hope to return to the same camp feel like in 2019. Due to COVID-19, the camp wasn't able to operate in Summer 2020, then in Summer 2021 they were still limited on what they could do. This year, the board hoped to return to offering overnight opportunities.
"We know that overnight camps are important not only to our campers, but to their caregivers," Beals said. "It's a vital respite opportunity for the people who are for our campers daily."
There are 7 different themed weeks throughout the summer. Those include, decade week, wildlife week, under the sea week, sports week, talents week, science week and Hawaiian family week. Registration for camp opened on Tuesday. Beals said they already had 70 people register with one of the weeks nearly filled. To register for camp, click here.
Counselors at Camp New Hope can be age 16 and older. Younger people are welcome to volunteer with a family member or organization.
"It's going to impact your life," shared Bawcum. "It's a memory and it is going to absolutely be something that you are going to carry with you."
People interested in applying for summer positions can click here. Or email a resume to programdirector@campnewhopeillinois.org.
There will be a volunteer clean-up day on May 14. Camp staff said if someone is interested in working at camp or wants to learn more, that would be the best day to stop by and learn more.
