CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana is sending a team to face off against top-ranked schools in a quiz-like tournament.
The Academic Buzzer Team at the University of Illinois have qualified for the National Academic Quiz Tournament quiz bowl's 2019 Intercollegiate Championship Tournament in Chicago April 6.
"We qualified for this a couple of weeks ago against a bunch of other teams, so we've been practicing for a while now," explains team member Sarod Nori.
The tournament is referred to as the "Super Bowl of the mind". The quiz bowl is a Jeorpardy!-like game played in teams of four that test students' knowledge on subjects ranging from sports and pop culture to classic literature and biology. Students like Nori say information they learn in class is easily applied to this club.
"I can learn something in class and go to practice and there might be a question I know that I learned in class," explains Nori.
These tournaments are fast-paced. Students have the ability to buzz in before the questions are finished being read. Nori says he started quiz bowl when he was in high school and decided to continue it through college. He said this club is a great way to make friends and meet new people.
"It seemed like a community, so I just wanted to be apart of that. Having un with other people is really what led us to this (quiz bowl)," explains Nori.
This year's championship will bring together students from all across the United States from different middle schools, high schools and colleges. The tournament is in Chicago on April 6. To learn more about NAQT click here.