DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) -- One little boy has been in the hospital for about 23 weeks fighting for his life.
Wesley Pyrtherch has Congenital Heart Defect (HLHS), it's a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. However, for Wesley, it didn't stop there. He was also diagnosed with both Autism Spectrum Disorder and Ventricular Septal Defect--he essentially has holes in his heart.
"At two weeks , you would never know that there was anything wrong with him," said Wesley's mother, Karley Prytherch. At 4 weeks old, it was December 17 we went back to St. John's. Frank and I, my husband and I were at home with him and he went into respiratory arrest."
Doctors told Karley and her husband that Wesley suffered a severe stroke to the right side of his brain and has been placed on life support. This left Wesley unable to get a heart transplant.
"Right now there's nothing he can do. He's not a candidate for anything," said Prytherch.
When one local woman found out about Wesley's story, she decided to create bracelets to not only spread awareness about Wesley's condition, but in hopes of helping them financially as well.
Sara Packenham is selling the bracelets for $5 each. You can find her on Facebook or on Talk Riverton.
Karley says she hopes Wesley's story may help another family along the way.
