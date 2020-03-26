SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tourism industry took a huge hit after the recent COVID-19 shut down.
Visit Springfield Illinois said spring is its busy convention season, however they have had to postpone and cancel all conventions because of the current health pandemic.
Scott Dahl said the tourism industry brings in nearly $460 million for Sangamon County, but because of COVID-19 money will be lost.
"With our convention season now in the spring pretty much canceled, it means tens of millions of dollars of negative economic impact."
Dahl's teams has been busy working to reschedule events, but now he explained his team is focusing a lot of their attention on summer and their upcoming summer program "Route 66 Living Legend".
