DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The COVID-19 virus has now topped 100,000 cases worldwide, leaving many travelers worried about their trips overseas.
Trip insurance companies have seen business increase by 200% as people inquire about possible cancellations.
Tour Group Planners in Decatur hasn't seen a rush to cancel — which comes as a relief to owner, Becky Luka.
"As I was telling my clients, I'm still traveling," she said. "This [coronavirus] outbreak started in January...I'm going to Iceland with a group in April so I just feel like I don't want people to be afraid."
As of Friday morning, Iceland has 43 confirmed cases.
Luka's agency has another group trip set to travel the Rhine River through the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.
She said she hasn't had anyone cancel yet, but added some clients have called with concerns.
Luka said she's monitoring the outbreak in Europe, as are her partners overseas.