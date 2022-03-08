ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) A local Ukrainian woman took time out of her day to speak with sixth graders at Central A&M Middle School about Ukrainian history and the war happening in the country.
CAM 6th grade Science and Social Studies teacher Tricia Koonce invited her friend and colleague Liana Creamer to speak with her class about the war happening in Ukraine. Creamer, who is from Ukraine, currently lives in Assumption.
Koonce told WAND News her students watch a news program that explains current events happening around the world, so she felt it was a great opportunity to have a local Ukrainian woman come and speak to her class.
"I want my kids to know more there is more to the world than these four walls," she said.
Fitted in her great-great grandmother's hand-made dress, Liana Creamer presented Ukrainian history and fun facts about her country to the sixth graders.
"I like people to know more about Ukraine," she shared. "This way I can help my country and educate children."
As her presentation continued, Creamer began to speak about the war happening in her country. Her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter are currently living in Ukraine. She told WAND News the other day she received a message from her daughter-in-law saying they were in a bomb shelter.
"I can tell you how they were doing an hour ago when I talked to them, but I do not know right now because no place in Ukraine is safe right now," Creamer said.
Creamer, who works as a family consultant for Baby Talk, wanted students to know and understand the harsh realities of what is happening in Ukraine. But she also took the time to express her appreciation for her home country.
"My people, Ukrainian people, are our heroes. I am proud of them. I am proud to be Ukrainian," she said.
Monetary donations are being collected for medical supplies for Ukrainians. Mrs. Creamer said donations can be dropped off at Central A&M Middle School.
