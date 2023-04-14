URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Ali Ball has also had a love for running.
The Exercise Physiologist at OSF Healthcare said she started her running career as a junior high student. Her love for the sport grew the older she got.
"The freeness of it, I love it," she said.
In 2019, Ball ran her first marathon. While she had always had a love for running, it was after talking with some friends she decided to take her long-distance running up a notch and compete in ultra races.
"There is a couple of older guys that are probably in their 50s and we talked about ultra-races. It was kind of my first introduction."
Ultra-running is any distance that is over 26.2 miles. Ball explained these races could be anywhere from 31 miles to 100 miles, but some races are based on time so that people can run for 6 to 24 hours.
She said the furthest she's done is 100 miles.
"Ultra-running is all about the time on your feet."
In 2022, Ball ran a race every month. She said she did 2 100-mile races, 3 50-mile races, and 2 100-K races.
Ball said if someone is interested in running, she encourages them to start slow and take it easy to prevent injuries.
