SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A Savoy veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.
Paul Rector is a resident of The Windsor of Savoy.
A parade of cars is planned ahead of birthday festivities Friday afternoon.
Rector is the oldest living member of UA Local 149, the union representing hundreds of East Central Illinois tradesmen, and a grandson spent time as a Local 149 pipefitter, as well.
Paul worked at the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant until he retired in 1985.
“Dad is older than Memorial Stadium!” his son, Jim Rector, said. “Dad’s body is worn out and his memory is gone, but his spirit is strong and his sense of humor is intact.”
The youngest of eight siblings, Paul grew up in Urbana during the Great Depression and delivered the Champaign News-Gazette, Daily Illini and Champaign-Urbana Courier to support the family while his father was ill.
When he was a freshman in high school, he met Billie, who he would later marry and remain with for 67 years.
Though he and four friends tried enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942, Paul was rejected because he was only 5'2".
His friends were all accepted into the military. None of them returned from the war.
Just a few months later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and, after completing officer candidate school, was married in March 1943.
Billie was pregnant when he was called to fight in the South Pacific in April 1944, seeing action with he 775th Tank Battalion in New Guinea and the invasion of the Philippines.
He was discharged from service and returned home on his daughter Sharon’s first birthday, Christmas Day 1945.
The Rector family settled in Champaign and he worked for R.H. Bishop Manufacturing, where he joined Local 149, and F.R. Inskip, before working at the power plant.
“He is extremely proud of his work as a pipefitter and enjoys talking about the jobs he worked on,” his son said. “We are all looking forward to his special day."
People are encouraged to line up at The Windsor of Savoy, 401 Burwash Ave., at 3 p.m. Friday to wish Rector a happy birthday.
