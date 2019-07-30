CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - It all started for Kevin Kirk 23 years ago when he enlisted into the U.S. Army.
He was young and made the decision to serve his country. After time overseas in Bosnia, Korea, Iraq and the Sinai Peninsula Kirk worked his way up the ranks and became a Sergeant First Class. However, his title now has change a little, instead of SFC, Kirk now Retired SFC Kevin Kirk and owner of the Patriot Salute.
"I really just had a lot of time on my hands," said Kirk.
Life after service can be difficult Kirk explained. He talked about finding his purpose and what he should do next. It was an up and down battle, he was attending school, but he knew there was more he needed and could do.
It wasn't until he found "Emma", an old military truck. Kirk knew this truck was destined for something great and with the help of his family, MBC Collision, Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home Kirk was able to get the truck and trailer ready to carry a service member to their final resting place.
"I never even thought something like this would be in my path," said Kirk.
The Patriot Salute has an open trailer designed to carry a casket. Kirk hopes this service will show military families just how important they are.
"One of these days it's going to be me and one of these days it's going to be my wife, she's a veteran as well," explained Kirk.
Kirk recalled the brother and sisterhood of the military. He said the experience you have aren't like anything anyone else can understand unless they are there. Kirk spoke about going through hardships during and after his time in the service. He hopes the Patriot Salute will be a sign of honor that all military personal deserve when they are headed to their final place of rest.
"To be a family member and see my loved one going to their final resting place as a veteran, in here, in the trailer. I couldn't imagine a better send-off," said Kirk.
Kirk said he couldn't have put this idea into reality without the support from his family. For more information about the Patriot Salute email Kevin Kirk at patriotsalute22@gmail.com or click here to see the truck's Facebook page.