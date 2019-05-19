LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A local veteran is hitting a major milestone this week!
Saturday, the community got together to celebrate John Richert turning 100-years-old.
Richert was a soldier in the battle of Normandy in World War II. That effort was part of D-Day, the historic allied effort for troops to get into Europe.
Richert was also a farmer and pursued several other professions over the years.
When asked how to describe John, his son Les Richert shared, "(He’s) pretty amazing. He's only officially got an 8th grade education and he learned everything from on-the-job training, correspondence school, and the army. He knows more than most college graduates."
John's actual birthday is this Thursday the 23rd.
Instead of gifts, the family is asking for people to send him birthday cards.
You can send them to:
John Richert
22 Northbrooke Ct.
Lincoln, Illinois 62656