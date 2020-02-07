ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois village is preparing for their annual winter festival.
The Argenta IceFest kicks off Saturday morning in Argenta. There will be live ice sculpting by Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall and other ice sculpting professionals.
"I've watched Aaric carve 100 to 150 of these and it just amazes me every time at what he can take a chunk of ice and a chain saw," said Ron Grider, IceFest member.
The idea behind the event was to bring community members together and create a family fun event in the winter.
"Not a whole lot goes on in the winter in Argenta," said Grider. "It's all about bringing the community together and having a good time."
Local ice sculptor, Aaric Kendall will show case his talents throughout the day. He said while working under his first chef, he took an interest in ice sculpting and since then it's taken him around the world and earned him a gold medal at the Olympics.
"It's always different," he said. "The ice feels different. It has a different texture to it, it's just like butter when you take it out of the fridge."
Kendall said it takes a lot of hard work to be ice sculptor, but with a little elbow grease and determination dreams can be achieved.
"I'm a small town farm boy from central Illinois and it's taken me around the world," he said. "I've competed at the highest level and basically I think it teaches kids to not to be afraid to chase their dreams."
On Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. the event starts. There will be games, food, vendors and ice sculpting. Organizers say to dress warm, but there will be warming centers.
