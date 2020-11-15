(WAND) - A woman is making others happier with her handmade holiday crafts.
Jessica Maske is the founder of Jessica's Jubilation. You name it, she can make it. She creates wreaths, stylizes shirts and mugs, and masks. Over the course of the pandemic, she has seen her small business grow.
"My friend in Canada said oh you should get these masks this is going to be around for a long time and I was kind of unsure at first. Some people were ordering for five or six of them at a time." Jessica tells WAND.
Then, the holidays rolled around and she wanted to make holiday themed crafts. Jessica says, "I’m doing ornaments I’m doing Santa cams which are basically like night lights so you plug them in and children seem to think that Santa is always watching or the elves are watching and telling Santa what’s going on."
The biggest result of her crafts, she says they make others happy, especially children.
"Anything like I said that can make anybody happy, especially kids like I have a soft spot for kids, I love children," said Jessica.
Jessica is grateful to her community for allowing her to continue her small business, even through a pandemic. "People are just wanting to help more local businesses because of the hard times, people not being able to go to work and it just helps out the community in a way," said Jessica.
You can find her small business on her Facebook page.
