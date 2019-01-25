MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - An area family is reminding people to take care of their pets during the cold weather.
For the sixth year, Billi Peters is offering a free place for outside dogs to stay.
"I have a heated garage, a heated pad they can lay on and I have a doggie door that leads to a fenced in area," Peters said. "I also have a continuous food feeder and a water bowl."
According to Peters, all owners have to bring is the dog's food.
"My kids and I will go out and love on the dogs too," Peters said.
She has never had a dog come and stay at her home, but Peters says it's more about bringing awareness.
"A few years ago, I had a girl contact me and she was trying to explain why her dog was outside," Peters said. "She said she was going to talk to her husband and an hour later she called back, and said her husband was going to get a dog crate and bring the dog inside."
Her inspiration comes from her own dogs. Peters says it's important to give a voice to those who don't have one.
"When it's this bad and dogs can actually die,no matter how well equipped they are, we are willing to do anything to help these dogs," Peters said.
She lives in Maroa can can be contacted by calling 217-433-4332.