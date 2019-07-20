EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A local woman almost lost $8,400 dollars in a recent scam. The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started when it was contacted by an upset elderly female.
Officials say the woman got a call that her grandson was in jail in Georgia, and she needed to send the $8,400 dollars to an address she was given. They say she withdrew the money and sent it as she was asked.
Then, deputies say the woman talked to her grandson and discovered he wasn’t in jail. That’s when she contacted authorities.
The Sheriff’s Office contacted officials in Georgia who went to the address where the woman’s money was being sent. It turned out to be a vacant house. Georgia law enforcement intercepted the package with the money and it will be turned to the elderly woman.
Officials say it’s rare that they’re able to recover cash sent in a scam, but the timing did work out in this case.
The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that phone scams are very common and to double check the story you’re being told before ever sending anything.