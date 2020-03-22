CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Many people are encouraging others to shop locally during this difficult time with COVID-19. One Champaign woman is taking on the challenge to help those in need.
Emma Reignbold is the owner of Just Be Acai. It's a food truck that travels around Champaign-Urbana and other surrounding communities. Due to the closure of school because of COVID-19, many businesses have started to feel an impact.
While she's not working, she decided to start up a t-shirt line to help spread some kindness around the community.
"It's not just the restaurants that need help, it's the retail stores it is literally everyone in this town needs it," says Reignbold.
She says t-shirts will be sold or $20 and the money raised will go towards local businesses.
"With the money that we raise with the t-shirts, we are going to give back to the community. So we are going to buy $25 gift cards at as many local businesses as we can," she says.
The gift cards will be raffled to people who purchased the shirts so they can use them when better days come.
"When we went into it, we really had no idea," she says.
As of now, she has raised $3,000 and plans to purchase 120 gift cards.
"We could cover a lot of what's in Champaign-Urbana," she says.
She says all orders are due Friday. To purchase a shirt click here.https://www.bonfire.com/support-your-local-everything/?fbclid=IwAR0X9p4QTjMCVcdedrN-ZqTbQVjd2rWebJ5pn2MAxyfkHTiH0QWuZS7WRD4
T-shirts will arrive the first week of April and the raffle will be made March 30th.