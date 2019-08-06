SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sangamon County resident shared her story of sexual abuse in the Catholic church.
Vicki Schmidt was abused by her priest for 14 years.
"I grew up in the Sherman and Williamsville area and attended St. John Vianney Church in Sherman," Schmidt said. "I was emotionally and sexually abused by Pete Mascari, who served as pastor of the parish for 36 long years."
After decades of hiding her story, she wanted to share it with the world by writing a book.
"I've shared my story and spoken to women about healing from sexual abuse in every content in this world, but never here at home," Schmidt said.
Schmidt, along with St. Louis natives Pat and Sue Fleming, have written three books about the pathway to healing.
The three discuss how survivors can start on the road to recovery.
"It's a continuing journey," Schmidt said. "It's just step-by-step, left foot right foot."
Sue Fleming and her mother were both molested by their priests.
"He came in the side alley entrance, went down the steps to where my mother was doing laundry and sexually molested her," Fleming said. "My mother saw me and said, 'Sue, run upstairs' and I ran toward the steps and didn't quite make it. He grabbed my legs, and he molested me."
Now, Sue and her husband council both those that have been abused and the clergy that have abused.
"They aren't monsters," Pat Fleming said. "They were deeply wounded, often in similar ways to their victims."
Despite it all, the three remain strong in their faith.
"I didn't blame God. God didn't do this, that guy did this to me," Schmidt said. "The church didn't do this to me, that priest did."
According to Sue, even though they have forgiven, they cannot forget.
"Do you ever get healed? I don't know," she said. "There's a scar when you fall down and skin your knee and the scrape heals, but there's still a scar."
The Diocese in Springfield called Schmidt courageous for coming forward with her story and encourages anyone who is abused by clergy to contact law enforcement and the Diocese.