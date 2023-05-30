(WAND) — This weekend, thousands will flock to Soldier Field to see Taylor Swift perform. Fans are eager to snag last minute tickets to the sold-out Eras Tour.
But scammers are trying to take advantage of desperate "Swifties".
Crystal Sunderland's daughter is a major Swift fan.
"A friend of mine reached out, she had seen a post in Marketplace that someone was selling some Taylor Swift tickets," Sunderland told WAND News.
She jumped at the chance to see Swift's Friday show in Chicago, but wanted to ensure the seller had authentic tickets.
"I questioned her about having the extra tickets, and the discrepancy in the two dates, and she said 'well I have 4 tickets for each night and I'm just trying to get rid of them'," Sunderland said.
But then the seller told her the price.
"She was selling them supposedly for $280 a ticket, which I knew- having gone on StubHub- that those were going for $2,000 or $3,000 a ticket," Sunderland explained.
"If it's too good to be true, that's a big red flag," Lt. Jamie Belcher with the Macon County Sheriff's Office warned.
He said unrealistic prices are often the biggest warning sign of a scam. But he also suggests looking at the location of the seller and their sale history.
"Just look at any type of history, if it's an individual, the Better Business Bureau won't have much. But you can also do a generic google search on the person's name and type in the word 'scam' afterwards," Lt. Belcher told WAND News.
If you do lose money in a scam, Lt. Belcher said report it to your local police department and call the Illinois Internet Crimes Unit.
"It allows them to enter in the phone numbers, web addresses, the email addresses that these companies or these individuals are using to scam people out of stuff, so they can further their investigations into this," Lt. Belcher explained.
Sunderland believes she would have been scammed had she tried to buy the tickets. So she instead opted to drive to Nashville to score a last-minute deal for Swift's show the same day.
"We got up Saturday morning and took off for Nashville and I made her a very happy person," Sunderland said.
She said in her case, the seller told her she had a receipt for the tickets, but deleted the image from her Facebook message conversation. She's recommending others only buy from a major company or someone you know.
