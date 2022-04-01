CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Making waves in a male-dominated field.
March is Women's History Month. To celebrate, WAND News recognized women in central Illinois who are breaking glass ceilings. Megan Kreiger, is a research mechanical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign. She works in 3-D Printing for construction projects.
Kreiger has worked on large scale projects like bridge making and building construction.
She works in a mainly male-dominated field with the military, construction and engineering. She explained there are often times when she is the only female in a room of 100 men.
"Any young girls that want to get in engineer, science and printing I would say pursue your interest as much as possible," she said. "I want to inspire people to follow their motivations, passions and ambitions."
Working along side Kreiger is Michelle Hanson, deputy director of the lab with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She operates like the chief deputy officer. Hanson oversees the execution and operation of the facilities and the research program.
She worked for 31 years with the department. Hanson reflected on what her career was like 30 years ago and how much it's changed over the years. She recalled being the only woman on the team and the only woman in the meetings.
"As I look back over the time, during the period not only were our research teams male-dominated, but our leadership team and our management structure was male," she said.
Hanson said the teams, researchers and managers are move diverse now compared to 30 years ago. She said it's encouraging to see more women join the team and enter the workforce.
"They (women) are doing exceptional, innovative and exciting research that is making a difference and having an impact on our war fighters, our military installations and the department of defense."
