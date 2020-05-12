CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Vault ignited a program to assist the most vulnerable during the current health pandemic.
The Vault in Clinton is searching for youth to participate in a national program, Leave It To Us, to assist people within the community who are most at risk of catching the novel coronavirus.
"The Vault decided to become the DeWitt County chapter for Leave It To Us to be able to help people in our area," said Michelle Witzke, founder and program coordinator for The Vault.
The program will have volunteers complete simple tasks, like go to the grocery store to shop for someone and bring the groceries to their doorstep. Witzke said their group of volunteers have gone through training to ensure everyone is safe while shopping.
While The Vault is closed, organizers feel this is a great way keep the youth involved in the community and give back.
"We just so desperately want to be able to help at whatever and where ever. There is a need and so when we heard about this potentially being a need here, we were like, yes, this is what we are all about."
If someone is needing help from the Vault they can search The Vault Clinton on Facebook or contact student leader Kaitlin Burton at 217-853-1539 or Tammy Hoffman at 217-620-6914.
