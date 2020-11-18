CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Other than home, there’s no place like Curtis Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Patch in Champaign.
A family favorite fall destination has been making the community happy since they first opened their farm in 1980.
“Curtis orchard is an 80-acre agritourism destination,” said Randy Graham, manager and co-owner of Curtis Orchard.
Curtis is known for its U-pick for both apples and pumpkins, but Graham did not want the Curtis experience to stop there.
“We always added things that we thought were that the public would enjoy and it would maybe broaden their experience, and would give them a fun way to visit the farm as a family, so we're always looking for things that would be fun for all ages," Graham said.
From pony rides to mini golf and from corn mazes to a petting zoo, Curtis has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Graham said he wanted to make sure families could visit year after year and still find something new to do.
Curtis Orchard is family owned and operated. With three generations involved in its everyday tasks, the business is a family affair.
"Now my oldest daughter and her husband are co-owners in the business as well, so we've got the next generation involved and we have grandchildren that live and eventually will work on the farm, I hope.” Graham said.
Graham tells WAND News how careful the orchard and pumpkin patch have been throughout the pandemic. They said they have been in close contact with the Champaign County Health Department to make sure they are keeping everyone safe.
“We run everything we do by the health department; they've been satisfied that we're doing everything possible to keep the public safe. And we will continue to do that as long as it's necessary," Graham said.
WAND spoke to families visiting Curtis, and many of them told WAND their stories about growing up and never missing a season of Curtis apple and pumpkin picking. They said their favorite part is the legendary apple cider donuts.
Graham said the donuts are something he never expected to be as popular as they are.
“The donuts have become almost the tail wagging the dog here,” he said.
According to Graham, Curtis Orchard and Pumpkin Patch is all about family traditions and memories. He told WAND News that everyone who visits Curtis is a part of his family.
“It's a nice part of living in Champaign-Urbana," Graham said. "Having a business that hosts the public on such a regular basis in a way that they're building memories and family traditions, because then they become really part of your extended family.”
