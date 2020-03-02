(WAND) - While cases of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, continue to increase across the U.S., there have been no confirmed cases in central Illinois.
Opinion appears divided among residents on the probability of the virus making its way here.
"The risk to the general public remains low," Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday. "But as public officials charged with the safety and welfare of the people of Illinois, we take that risk seriously."
Pritzker's remarks followed the announcement of the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Illinois - a Chicago-area woman in her 70's, and the spouse of the man who was the third case.
While Chicago is the closest the virus has appeared - over 100 miles from central Illinois - some still believe the virus' arrival is probable.
"I feel like it's capable of spreading through the United States," said Paris Belmer of Decatur. "Other people can come from a large area and come to a small town, and you can still be affected the same way."
"Any virus can spread... It very easily could come here," said Jeremy Wrigley, a Decatur parent. "I'm not as worried about the sickness as I am ... stores shutting down, schools shutting down and things like that."
On the other hand, some feel the low number of, and long distances from, confirmed cases of the virus means central Illinoisans are safe.
"I'm not concerned," said Ruth Ann Galka of Decatur. "If I was in another country, I would be ... Realistically, what are your odds?"
"I feel it's a very low risk in central Illinois," said Edward Yoder of Macon County.
"The people that monitor it, I think are doing a good job," added Edward's wife, Cheryl Yoder. "I'm more worried about the flu."
"I'm a man of faith," said Ray Brown of Decatur. "So it doesn't trouble me as much as it may trouble others."
And while some reports have said customers are buying less Corona beer due to a belief it's linked to the virus, one local liquor store says his customers are unfazed.
"As far as my store, I haven't seen anything," said Lucky Singh, owner of Famous Wine & Spirits in Decatur. "We've been selling like we've been doing ... in the last six months or so..."
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.