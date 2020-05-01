SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinoisans on Facebook have organized a Springfield protest against the state COVID-19 lockdown.
A Facebook page with the name "RE-OPEN ILLINOIS" asks for citizens to go around the Illinois Capitol building in their car or on foot and peacefully make their voices heard. Protesters are encouraged to honk their horns, paint their cars, bring signs and flags and be creative.
There is also a planned email and call flood to "make it impossible for them to just ignore us", organizers said.
"The more there are of us, the more effective this can be," the page description said. "If we do not stand up and fight now, more freedoms will be lost, more constitutional rights infringed upon, and the harder it will be to get them back (if at all)."
The Springfield protest is happening Friday at noon. Another protest is happening in Chicago at the same date and time.
Refuse Fascism Springfield organized a counter-protest, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Capitol. It is designed to be a "safe (and) social-distanced" protest, with people bringing masks and gloves and keeping a distance of at least six feet from each other, according to the page description.
Those involved in the counter-protest are asked to meet at the southeast corner of 2nd Street and Capitol Avenue.
Organizers said they must stop "Trump and his pro-death supporters".
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been made far worse because the Trump/Pence regime was allowed to stay in power for three years and today by how it has responded so disastrously to the crisis both domestically as well as internationally by defunding the WHO," the page said. "The blood of thousands is on Trump and Pence’s hands."
