LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and motorcyclist were injured after a crash in Logan County, state police said.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 6:07 p.m. Friday on 2000th Avenue at Illinois Route 54. According to a crash report, a 2006 Dodge Dakota was moving eastbound on IL 54 at 2000th Avenue when a motorcyclist on a 2021 Harley Davidson failed to stop at a stop sign. The sign was at the intersection of 2000th Avenue and IL 54.
Authorities said this caused the Dodge to hit the motorcycle. Both the driver of the car and the motorcyclist were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
