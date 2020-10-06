LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Logan County officials released plans for appointment-only COVID-19 testing in October.
Testing at the Logan County Fairgrounds is ending on Thursday, Oct. 8. There will then by testing by appointment only for three to four days each week. Tests will be sent overnight to the lab, so results could take longer, leaders said.
People should call (217)735-2317 ext. 237 (Kara Davis) to scheduled a testing appointment.
The upcoming schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Monday, Oct. 19: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
CVS in Lincoln is offering COVID-19 testing. Tests are offered to anyone 12 years or older in age. Minors who are below 16 must have an adult with them.
Click here to register and learn more information about what is needed for testing.
