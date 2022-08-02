LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews were dispatched to Logan Correctional Center for a report of a guard tower that had been struck by lightning and was on fire.
According to the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, crews responded to the scene around 9:05 Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival crews found a tower with flames coming through the roof. Units were able to use the water stream on the ladder truck to knock down the bulk of the fire and then used a hand line inside to hit additional hot spots.
Firefighters report the prison staff was able to evacuate the tower safely and no injuries occurred by staff of fire personnel.
At this time no other information has been released.
