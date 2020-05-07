LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A female inmate at Logan Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman is in her 20s. She is being treated at the prison.
A previous person with COVID-19 at the prison has recovered.
Logan County is reporting eight confirmed cases of the virus. Five people have recovered.
