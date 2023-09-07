LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan County Community Health Implementation Plan for 2022 has been released.
It shows how 15 lead agencies and 55 partners worked together to address three specific health priorities for Logan County.
Healthy weight, substance use prevention and youth mental health were identified in the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment. The Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative recognized local health is determined by where we work, play, live, worship, learn and grow.
Work described in the report includes a heart rate monitor program implemented in the physical education classes at Lincoln Community High School, the Trailblazers Walking Program on the wellness trail at Lincoln Memorial Hospital, the MOSAIC program focused on providing behavioral health in local elementary schools, the LMH Market for healthy summer produce options, plus initiatives like DARE presentations, trauma-informed trainings, nutrition classes, breastfeeding support groups and more.
“This report recognizes the tireless efforts of so many agencies, organizations, businesses, schools, churches and other partners,” said Angela Stoltzenburg, director of the LMH Community Health Collaborative. “We have made great strides, but we have more to do. We invite all who are interested to join us in this important work.”
To read the report, click HERE.
