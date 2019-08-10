Logan County Correctional honors officer Allissa Martin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Department of Corrections Officer Allissa Martin passed away on June 2.
Hundreds gathered on Saturday to honor and remember Allissa Martin who not only left an impact on family and friends but to all who met her.
"Allissa was the kind of person that would brighten up any room. It didn't matter what kind of day you were having..she would give you a big hug and your day would
instantly be better," said Kenny Johnson, a co-worker.
He says whenever someone mentions her name, her smile is the first thing that pops into his memory.
"Allissa was a great officer. She was very professional she was a great asset. You could always count on her to be there," said Johnson.
Though they are celebrating her life, it's important to also raise awareness about domestic violence. It can happen to anyone at any given time. If you or anyone you know is in need of help, they ask that you're not afraid to seek that help.
A plaque was presented to the family to honor Allissa at the Illinois Department of Corrections.