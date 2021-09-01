LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Logan County still has several opportunities for anyone needing to get tested for COVID-19.
Some of the most common symptoms include fever, dry cough and tiredness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms you are encouraged to get tested.
Other less common symptoms include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, headache, loss of taste or smell and a skin rash.
Six different locations throughout Logan County offer COVID-19 testing services including:
- Logan County Department of Public Health, 109 Third St., Lincoln. Rapid testing available. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 217-735-2317, ext. 200, to schedule appointment. All testing done in your vehicle in health department parking lot.
- CVSpharmacy, 534 Woodlawn Road, Lincoln. PCR “nose swab” test available. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To receive a test, go online at CVS.com/MinuteClinic to schedule an appointment, drive-thru for the test. Info: 217-735-1548.
- Walgreens, 603 Woodlawn Road, Lincoln. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register online at Walgreens.com, click on the COVID-19 Testing Options link, then drive-thru for the test. Info: 217-732-1825.
- Memorial Physician Services, 515 N. College St., Lincoln. Walk-in clinic. Will only test if symptoms present. Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Info: 217-732-9681.
- Springfield Clinic, 100 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln. Must have primary care physician with Springfield Clinic Lincoln to receive test. Testing available by appointment only. Info: 217-735-9555.
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln. Outpatient testing available for symptomatic patients only with physician’s order. Hours: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Info: 217-605-5707.
If you are experiencing extreme shortness of breath or are unable to manage your symptoms at home, go to your hospital’s emergency department or call 911.
If you believe you’ve been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, wait three to five days before seeking a test for the most reliable results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.