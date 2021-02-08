LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two Logan County Sheriff’s Office K9s got donations of body armor.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office K9s Scout and Tygo received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9s Scout and Tygo’s vest was sponsored by Nancy Gissner of Dagsboro, DE.
K9 Scout’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Michael Gissner”. K9 Tygo’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Maurice Brown, Sr.”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,183 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.
