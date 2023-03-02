Logan County mourns officer stricken while on duty at the courthouse

(WEEK) - A retired Lincoln Police chief, and more recently the chief of security at the Logan County Courthouse is being remembered for his dedication, his bravery and heroism.
Robert “Bob” Rawlins, 63, suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the courthouse, and died just before noon on Tuesday, said Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers.
Rawlins started his career in 1982 with Lincoln Police and was the department’s first K9 handler and would dress as McGruff the Crime Dog at Halloween events, according to his obituary.
He was Lincoln Police chief from 2004 to 2007 and was honored several times for bravery and heroism. One case in particular, Rawlins kicked in the door of a burning home in 1999 and saved the lives of two young children.
After retiring from the force, he continued his service as a courthouse security officer and was eventually promoted to chief of courthouse security, a title he held at the time of his death.
“He was a shining light to many, touching everyone that saw his smile, stopped to talk with him, or otherwise was able to have just a few fleeting moments with him,” Sheriff Landers said.
A memorial mass for Rawlins will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Atlanta.
Visitation will take be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.
