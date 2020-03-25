LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Logan County Department of Public Health said they have no cases of COVID-19 in their county.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported one case on their county map breakdown. However officials in Logan County say they have no cases in their county.
The Logan County said they reached out to IDPH to verify and they were informed that this has not been confirmed.
As of Wednesday, 35 counties in Illinois have reported cases. With the majority of cases being in the Chicago area.