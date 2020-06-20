MT. PULASKI (WAND) - One person is dead after a fatal crash Saturday morning near Mt. Pulaksi, according to the Logan County State's Attorney.
At approximately 4:11 a.m., a Logan County deputy initiated a traffic stop on RT 121 between Lincoln and Mt. Pulaski, IL.
The deputy watched a white Jeep leave the city limits of Lincoln, accelerating way past the speed limit. The deputy started following the vehicle that was traveling southbound. After about six miles, the Deputy closed the gap with the Jeep. Squad car video shows that both the Jeep's passenger side tires crossed the white fog line of the road.
The jeep used its turn signal to cross into the northbound traffic lane. The deputy activated the squad car's emergency lights after the Jeep was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.
Both cars came to a full stop and the deputy got out of the squad car and approached the Jeep's driver side. The driver of the Jeep took off before the deputy was able to get alongside the jeep.
The Deputy lost sight of the Jeep and got back into his car heading in the same direction. At the intersection of McDonald St. and Vine St. in Mt. Pulaski, the deputy saw a large cloud of dust coming from Deepe Trucking. The Jeep had went through the front overhead garage bay doors and stopped after hitting the rear end of a semi-trailer.
The deputy approached the Jeep and it's driver was unresponsive and not breathing. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other injuries of any other person at Deppe Trucking.
Illinois State Police will complete an investigation of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.