CHAMPAIGN, IL (WAND) - A Champaign woman is standing in the cold, protesting about what she claims was an unfair deal. Each day she protests just steps away from the very establishment she's protesting.
Kelsey Engstrom held a customized picket sign - in 25 degree weather. She's been upset with the Auto Mall of Champaign to the point where she'll comeback to hold signs up for drivers to see when they pass by.
The issue stemmed from what she thought would be a good deal, buying a 2012 Subaru Forest. In her perspective, a $7,200 deal transformed into a headache after leaving the dealership.
She's had it for less than 20 days.
"I really just wanted a car that I can get in and go with my two children and not have to fear that something bad is going to happen," Engstrom said. "Before I got to Tolono my check engine light came on and my catalytic converter fried."
She added her power steering was obsolete and needed tie rods. The cost of keeping up with these sudden mishaps are costing more than she thought she could handle. Engstrom said she's a single mother putting herself through aviation college.
The problem is if she had known about the issues with her 2012 Subaru, she wouldn't have bought the car. Before WAND News met with Engstrom, they reached out the Auto Mall of Champaign via phone. There, they talked to Clark Schnapper, a car dealer.
"We found in the car fax is that vehicle [Engstrom's car] was religiously maintained by the Subaru dealership." he explained.
Maintenance included oil changes and tire rotations. Schnepper said they did what they could to keep Engstrom content with her purchase. He shared with WAND News he offered to pay half of a new car part for her. WAND News brought it up with Engstrom and she explained why she wanted nothing to do with that.
"I told them if their mechanics were incompetent to not know there was something wrong with the vehicle then I didn't want my vesicle back in their shop," she said.
In the end, Schnepper said there wasn't much he could do. According to the dealership, Engstrom is banned from dealership. When WAND News asked the dealership would he be willing to offer Engstrom the same deal if she changed her mind, he responded they're "here to sell cars, grow a business with happy customers."