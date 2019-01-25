Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Sunshine this morning then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing this afternoon. High 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.