DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Get behind the wheel of your car and you’re bound to run into road construction delays. Annoying? Yes. But the state is finally getting to significant road projects in Illinois that have been looming for years.
Decatur has a pair of projects underway this week. On the south end of the city paving is underway on Route 51 down through just past Lake Decatur.
The east side has a bigger project. Replacement of a bridge spanning Lake Decatur on Williams Street. The bridge has wood blocks helping support the structure in recent years.
State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, says he is glad to see the construction efforts. He is hopeful the final $3 million needed to replace Reas Bridge in Decatur comes through. It's an overall project totaling $32 million.
Rep. Caulkins would also like to see repair and paving work done on Route 51 north of Decatur through Macon, DeWitt and McLean Counties. He also wants a traffic light put on Route 51 at the Maroa-Forsyth High School as a safety precaution.
