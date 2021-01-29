DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The challenge of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment created headaches for some in the Phase 1B category.
The state of Illinois officially moved into Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout plan on Jan. 11. This includes people 65 and older and certain essential workers like grocery store employees and teachers. However, because the demand is so high, many found it hard to get an appointment scheduled.
"It's just the eagerness, everybody is so excited to get this vaccine," Dr. Ngozi Ezike said when asked for her reaction to people lining up for hours to get the shot.
Clifford Maske and his wife are just two of the many in the area who have found it difficult to get an appointment scheduled.
Maske said he's spent hours on the phone, only to hear slots are full.
"All of a sudden it rings and it says all of our lines are busy, call back in a few minutes, so I spent like an hour and a half yesterday trying to get through," Maske said.
The 69-year-old said he understands there is a heavy demand for the vaccine and knows local health departments are doing what they can, but he's concerned to know when he finally can get the shot.
"It's more important for my wife because she has health conditions, so we would really like to get that done," Maske said. "Me, I'm a business owner."
Area health departments and state leaders said it's important for people to have patience.
Maske said he will continue to keep trying to set an appointment date as more dosages become available and health departments open up times to schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.