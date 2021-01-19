TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) Christian County started their phase 1B of vaccinations today, which includes certain essential workers and residents older than 65. The lines for the Moderna vaccine went on for blocks, and some camped out in their cars overnight for a chance getting the shot. The clinic was set up at the Christian County Fairgrounds and began officially at 9 AM.
"It's well worth our time spin like a car just to get the shot", said Benjamin Skinner, a 79-year-old Taylorville resident.
"We come in here about five o'clock last night", he said. The line was slow this morning, and officials say they will be improving efficiency in the coming weeks. They say they only expected to have about 300 vaccines today, but they were able to administer 400. Christian Co. Health Department is making sure residents will get their second dose.
"They will be given the date that they're going to be here for their second dose and we will be checking people in at that time", said PIO Kevin Schott.
