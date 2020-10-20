DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur intersection that has been the subject of safety concerns is set to be repaired.
The area in question is at Route 36 and 22nd Street intersection. Repair plans are in place and will commence in late spring.
An agreement was found between the Decatur and Eastern Illinois Railroad, the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
”This is long overdue," Lloyd Holman, a retired train conductor, said.
According to Macon County Board Member Marcy Rood, the city of Decatur was instructed to patch it previously, but it was not enough. There are three main areas of concern that will be improved.
“We have a strong plan to move Macon County Forward. I’m happy to announce that this agreement leads not only to the plan to replace the surface, but also to replace the existing circuitry and signals to enhance safety at the crossing”, Rood said.
IDOT has applied for federal funding to cover these expenses, and Rood said approval will come in just a matter of time.
