DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The longtime Danville public safety director is retiring after almost half a century.
Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason is retiring on March 29 after 49 years with the city.
He started as a cadet in the Danville Police Department in 1970.
Thomason became a full-time officer in 1971. In 2014, he retired as a sworn officer and became an evidence and training manager and public information officer for the department.
The News Gazette reports Thomason spent more than a decade leading both the police and fire departments in Danville.
Thomason was hired as public safety director in 2007.
Thomason handed in his intent-to-retire letter Friday.